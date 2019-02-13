Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ellen Kracht.

BEULAH-Margaret Ellen Kracht, Beulah, 73, died February 4, 2019, in Traverse City. Born in Honor, in 1944, the daughter to George and Ruby Beechraft

In the spring of 1962, Ellen graduated from Honor High School, and later that summer, on Aug 2, she was united in marriage to Max B. Kracht, celebrating 56 years of marriage. Throughout their marriage, they traveled to California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Germany, and Italy following Max's Air Force career. They settled down in Beulah, having no further desire to travel.

Ellen will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, devoted grandmother, a hard worker, a wonderful cook, an excellent seamstress, her generous spirit, kindness to all and her love of family.

She is survived by her husband Max; son, Brian Kracht and Tammy Bargy, of Beulah; daughter, Debbie and Paul Forrester, of Lakewood, CA; grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley Bargy, Scott and Tahtianna Forrester, Max and Eric Forrester; grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Forrester; brother, Sid (Wendy Beechraft); sisters, Barbara and Willard Marr, Mary and Mike Taghon and Lucy and Greg Wright; along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday February 16, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, with Mike Mead officiating. Contributions may be given to Munson Healthcare Hospice House. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.