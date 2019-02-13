Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Eugene Pelky.

HONOR-Norman Eugene Pelky, Honor, 81, died February 5, 2019.

Born January 26, 1938, to father, Harold Pelky and mother, Florence Blough.

On November 27, 1987 Norman married Carolyn Bowling. He proudly served in the US Army as a paratrooper. He worked as a truck driver.

He was loved by his wife, Carolyn, and his children, Kelly and Chuck Elder, Randy and Nancy Pelky, Rachelle and Ken Beckwith, Chad Pelky, Matt and Julie Hospenthal, Duane and Deena Hospenthal, Paul and Wendy Hospenthal, Hope and Mike Cicansky; twenty-one grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry (Pat) Pelky. He is proceeded in death by his father, Harold, mother, Florence, stepfather, Ervin Blough, sister, Julie Burtch and brother-in-law, Kurt Burtch.

Memorial service was held Sunday, February 10, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. Burial at Platte Twp Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be given to the family. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.