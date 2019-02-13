Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Philip E. Hill.

Dr. Philip E. Hill

BEULAH -- Dr. Philip E. Hill, died Feb. 8, 2019 at home.

Funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Margaret Ellen Kracht

BEULAH --Margaret Ellen Kracht, Beulah, 73, died Feb. 4, 2019, in Traverse City.

She was born in Honor, in 1944, the daughter to George and Ruby Beechraft.

In the spring of 1962, Ellen graduated from Honor High School, and later that summer, on Aug. 2, she was united in marriage to Max B. Kracht, celebrating 56 years of marriage. Throughout their marriage, they traveled to California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Germany and Italy following Max's Air Force career. They settled down in Beulah, having no further desire to travel.

Ellen will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, devoted grandmother, a hard worker, a wonderful cook, an excellent seamstress, her generous spirit, kindness to all and her love of family.

She is survived by her husband, Max; son, Brian Kracht and Tammy Bargy, of Beulah; daughter, Debbie and Paul Forrester, of Lakewood, Calif.; grandchildren, Jordan and Ashley Bargy, Scott and Tahtianna Forrester, Max and Eric Forrester; grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Forrester; brother, Sid (Wendy Beechraft); sisters, Barbara and Willard Marr, Mary and Mike Taghon and Lucy and Greg Wright; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, with Mike Mead officiating. Contributions may be given to Munson Healthcare Hospice House.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Norman Eugene Pelky

HONOR -- Norman Eugene Pelky, Honor, 81, died Feb. 5, 2019.

He was born Jan. 26, 1938, to father, Harold Pelky and mother, Florence Blough.

On Nov.27, 1987, Norman married Carolyn Bowling. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He worked as a truck driver.

He was loved by his wife, Carolyn, and his children, Kelly and Chuck Elder, Randy and Nancy Pelky, Rachelle and Ken Beckwith, Chad Pelky, Matt and Julie Hospenthal, Duane and Deena Hospenthal, Paul and Wendy Hospenthal, Hope and Mike Cicansky; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry (Pat) Pelky.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Florence; step father, Ervin Blough; sister, Julie Burtch; and brother-in-law, Kurt Burtch.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Feb. 10, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. Burial will be at Platte Twp Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be given to the family.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Joel Allen Stratton

FRANKFORT -- Joel Allen Stratton, Frankfort, was born March 23, 1993, and left this world, Feb. 1, 2019.

Joel's love for his family was constant and all encompassing. His wicked sense of humor was always entertaining, and his larger than life laugh was infectious.

His manners were impeccable and his heart kind, he loved being outside and was the savior of any lost or broken animal. His dogs "Super Pee" and "Ruby Sunshine" were the light of his life. He was obsessed with his golf game.

Joel is survived by his mommy and best friend, Michelle (Clinton) Stratton; his father, Ray Charles "Charlie" Stratton; brothers, Tyler (Cheyann) Stratton and Owen Stratton, and Hunter (Brianna) Brian; sisters, Olivia Brian and Jessica Brian; maternal grandmother, Vivian Kirchner; his much loved companions, Pee and Ruby; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joel was preceded in death by a great love in his life, grandma, Tillie Mae Blacklock; and uncles, Dale and Grant Stratton.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations of pet food to Benzie County Animal Shelter in Joel's name. " It would make him smile from heaven."

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.