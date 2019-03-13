Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Truman R. Doyle.

Truman R. Doyle

BEULAH -- Truman "Sonny" R. Doyle, 78, passed away Feb. 24, 2019, at Paul Oliver Memorial Living and Rehab.

Sonny was born March 10, 1940, in Missouri. In 1991, he retired from General Motors, in Flint, Mich.

Sonny is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Regina; seven children; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four siblings and many loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and a daughter.

Truman loved to travel and spent most of his time tinkering or just resting his eyes.

We will miss his smile, sense of humor and his love.

Per his wish's cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Fred Henry

Fred Henry, 87, passed away on March 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Herring Lake Baptist Church, with Pastor James MacQuarrie and Chaplain Mark Henry officiating. Internment with military honors will follow at the Blaine Township Cemetery on M-22 with a family gathering after that.

Fred was born on July 31, 1931, in Detroit, Mich. He graduated from high school in 1949, and attended one year of college before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, in March 1951. He was a Korean War veteran and attained the rank of sergeant, before his honorable discharge, in 1954. Soon after he completed his military service, he met the love of his life, June McLeod, and they were married on Aug. 31, 1954, in McAlester, Okla. They made their home in Riverview, Mich., and Fred worked in retail all his life, retiring from Sears in 1992. At that time they moved to Frankfort for the summer months and lived in Stuart, Fla., during the winter. Upon his retirement, he took up the piano again and became an accomplished player. He also enjoyed gardening, boating, and working on cars. He was an active board member of the Elberta Resort Community and supported many Lower Herring Lake organizations.

For many years Fred was an active member of the Trenton Church of Christ, in Trenton, Mich., and more recently, was a member of the Herring Lake Baptist Church, Frankfort, Mich. He was also active in the local VFW in both Michigan and Florida. He is deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Preceding Fred in death are both his parents, C. Lee and Mae Henry; his sister, Jeanne Taylor, and his beloved wife of almost 60 years, June Henry, who passed away in March of 2014.

Surviving Fred are his three sons and their wives, Mark and Lezlie Henry, Cliff and Lisa Henry, and Doug and Julie Henry. Also surviving are his grandchildren, David and Martha Henry, Lindzie and Gavin Lane, Ian Henry, Curtis Henry, and William Henry; his great-granddaughter, Zoey Lane; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Herring Lake Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of the Oviedo Medical Center ICU and the Advent Health Hospice Care of central Florida, for their wonderful care and support of Fred. Thoughts and memories may be shared at the Jowett Funeral Home website.

Eldon 'Pete' Frank Moss, Jr.

BEULAH -- Eldon "Pete" Frank Moss Jr., 90, of Beulah, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

A celebration of Pete's life is being planned for July. A full obituary with service details will be published in a future edition of the paper.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com.

Beverley May (West) Stoner

Beverley May West was born April 22, 1927, the first child and daughter of Ira Gordon and Ada May West, in Kalamazoo, Mich. She grew up there, attending Milwood Public School and Western State High School, where she graduated in 1945.

She then became a Central Office Operator for Michigan Bell Telephone Co. and worked there, and in Port Huron, after her marriage to Marion J. Stoner, on March 8, 1947. A son, Thomas Gordon Stoner, was born to her on April 12, 1950, and a daughter, Mary Anne Stoner, on July 18, 1953. She lived in Marysville, Detroit, and Dearborn Heights, Mich., while the family was growing up, and was very active in the Girl Scouts of Metro Detroit.

She obtained her Amateur Radio license in 1961, being assigned the call sign of K8ZJU, and was very involved in handling messages for service personnel during the Vietnam War. She returned to the commercial field in 1972, by joining R.L. Polk & Co., in their Taylor, Mich., office, as a Market Planner. After a move to the Lansing area, she attended Lansing Community College to study Energy Efficient Housing. This information was used in designing their retirement home. She worked for the U.S. government during the census year 1980. She then became an Office Manager for Wright Line, Inc., and the substitute Office Manager for her husband at American Microwave and Communications. She was also a private contractor doing computer entry for Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She retired in 1991, to move to Frankfort, Mich., with her husband. After the FCC stopped giving amateur radio license exams in 1984, Beverley and Marion were very active as Amateur Extra level Volunteer Examiners, giving exams in Traverse City and Manistee, and in Ann Arbor after she moved to Dexter, Mich., in 2008. She was a past president and life member of the Motor City Radio Club, a life member of the Central Michigan Amateur Radio Club, a member of the Cherryland Amateur Radio Club and the ARROW Communications Association. She was also a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League, Quarter Century Wireless Association, the Michigan Amateur Communication System, and a founding member of The Auto State Young Ladies Radio Club. She was active in the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, being a trained weather spotter.

Beverley died on Feb. 26, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich., having been predeceased by her parents; husband, Marion; brother, Arthur H. West; and daughter-in-law, Catherine Stoner.

She is survived by her son, Thomas and wife Madeline, of Dexter, Mich.; daughter, Mary Anne Nugent and husband Jay, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; grandchildren, Christopher Kane, of Canton, Mich., Charlette Stoner, of Oswego, N.Y., and Alexander Kane, of San Jose, Calif.; stepgranddaughter, Alicia Schehr; and stepgreat-granddaughters, Ashley and Ava Schehr, of Birmingham, Mich.; three sisters-in-law, Phyllisan West, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Barbara and Jean Stoner, of Ann Arbor, Mich.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, with Pastor Dinah Haag officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m., until the time of the service. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Jayne L. Yalch

INTERLOCHEN -- Jayne L. Yalch, 70, passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Flint, to the late Andrew and Jane Yalch. Her family moved to Benzie County when she was 6 years old. She attended Honor Public School and Benzie Central, where she was active in band, cheerleading and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1965. Jayne graduated in 1966.

She was a fun-loving person and very artistic. She loved to go two tracking, collecting antiques and going to yard sales to find treasures. She loved to read, watch movies and listen to music. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Interlochen Library. Her greatest joy though, was spending time with grandchildren, who she dearly loved. She was so proud of them, and her face would light up talking about them.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Burdick (Patricia Scooter); grandchildren, Chloe, Carlee, Levi and Lacee; siblings, Pat Vertucci, Craig (Carol) Yalch, Gregg (Ina) Yalch. Numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and ex-husband, Bill Burdick.

Fond memories will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of Jayne's life will be held at a later date, until then as Jayne would say "Peace, Love, and Rock n Roll!"

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.