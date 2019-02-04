ELMER RAY CHAVIS

PEMBROKE — Mr. Elmer Ray Chavis, 75, of Pembroke, went to be with his heavenly father on Feb. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to the late Joe and Alice Anderson Chavis on April 15, 1943. He joins in Glory his parents; and three siblings, Mergie Strickland, Joe Chavis Jr., and Delton Chavis.

Mr. Elmer Ray was a charter member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He used his talents of carpentry to help construct the original sanctuary of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Chavis spent his life working as a barber, a farmer, a carpenter as well as hardwood floor refinisher. He was a man who found joy in a hard days work. During his years of retirement, Mr. Chavis was a devoted caretaker of his wife, Vietta. He also spent his time visiting the sick and shut in. Mr. Chavis could be found daily chatting with his friends at his favorite spot Cozy Corner. He always had something funny to say and was the kind of man who never met a stranger. Many people in the community have enjoyed a laugh or two with Elmer Ray.

Mr. Chavis leaves to cherish his memories his lovely wife of 54 years, Mrs. Vietta Chavis of the home; three sons, Mr. Kent Chavis and wife, Doris, Mr. Eric Chavis, and Mr. Derrick Chavis; three beautiful granddaughters, Mrs. Courtney Hobbs-Chavis (Kristen), Mrs. Brianna Chavis-Locklear (Ian), and Ms. Morgan A. Chavis; two brothers, Mr. Donnie Chavis (Linda), and Mr. Roy Chavis (Glenda); a special nephew, Mr. Chris Strickland (April); a special cousin, Mr. Raybon Maynor (Sue Ann); and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.