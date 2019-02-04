Obituary
LASH LARUE "PAPA LASH" HAMMONDS

LASH LARUE HAMMONDS "PAPA LASH"

LUMBERTON — Lash Larue Hammonds "Papa Lash," 70, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday st Revels Funeral Home at 3575 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton. Preacher Gerald Goins will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at Revels. Burial will follow the funeral at Oxendine Cemetery immediately following burial.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Revels Funeral Home.
