Catherine "Catie" Eller, 100, of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls after an extended battle with Alzheimers.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date this summer. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Catherine is survived by her husband Leonard of Redwood Falls; children: Richard (Marge) Schmidt of Fairfax, Neil (Bev) Schmidt of New Ulm, LaVonn Miller of Hector and Ron Schmidt of Sun City West, Ariz. and many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grands.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
