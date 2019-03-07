Home

Catherine "Catie" Eller

Catherine "Catie" Eller Obituary
Catherine "Catie" Eller, 100, of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls after an extended battle with Alzheimers.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date this summer. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Catherine is survived by her husband Leonard of Redwood Falls; children: Richard (Marge) Schmidt of Fairfax, Neil (Bev) Schmidt of New Ulm, LaVonn Miller of Hector and Ron Schmidt of Sun City West, Ariz. and many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grands.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
