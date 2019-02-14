|
|
Donna Jean Zimmer, 86, of Echo, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Parkview Home in Belview.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Echo Cemetery.
Donna Jean (Leupke) Zimmer was born January 27, 1933 to Adolph and Gena (Gautefall) Leupke at the Olai Gautefall farm. She was baptized February 21, 1933 at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls and confirmed March 30, 1947 at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. She graduated from Echo High School in 1951 and was crowned homecoming queen her senior year.
On June 15, 1952, Donna was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Arlo Zimmer at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. To this union, five children were born. Donna enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
Over the years, Donna worked various retail sales jobs in Redwood Falls, sold Avon and was known as the "Avon Lady" for many years and was custodian at Peace Lutheran Church for 31 years. Donna was very active in her church and community. She was a Sunday school teacher, active with the ladies aid, 4-H leader and one of the founders of the Hope Market in Echo.
She enjoyed bowling, old time dances and concerts, playing cards and dominoes and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. They traveled to various states including Alaska. Summers were spent at lake resorts, with the last several years spent at Pelican Lake RV Resort.
On Monday, February 11, 2019, Donna passed away at the Parkview Home in Belview at the age of 86.
She is survived by her children Terry (Deb) Zimmer of Echo, Kathy Purdie of Mankato, Jeffrey Zimmer of Granite Falls and Kristine (Anthony) Maiers of Hutchinson; grandchildren Rachel (fiance Chad Heinrich) Zimmer, Whitney (Chris) Enestvedt, Alex Zimmer, Nicholas Purdie, Cody Zimmer, Chase Maiers and step-granddaughter Kristy (Dave) Paulson; great-grandchildren Brayden and Chloe Enestvedt and step-great-grandchildren Anna and Jacob Paulson and MacKenzie and Jase Heinrich; sister Marlys (Marvin) Timm, sisters-in-law Rita Leupke and Ranee (Roger) Dahl, and brother-in-law Bill (Delores) Zimmer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arlo, infant daughter Stacy, grandsons Christopher and Ryan Zimmer, brother Douglas Leupke and son-in-law Gary Purdie.
Blessed be her memory
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019