Dorothy F. Caven, 89, of Redwood Falls, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls, with burial following in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Dorothy Frances (Domeier) Caven, the daughter of George and Frances (Jandl) Domeier, was born October 1, 1929 in Fairfax.
Dorothy married Eugene W. Caven September 22, 1948 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fairfax. After they were married, they lived and farmed near Fairfax, Franklin and Morton.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, wonderful mom and homemaker. She had a warm and gracious personality. She was a living example of God's kindness.
People were drawn to her warm smile, her thoughtfulness and her sense of humor. She lived her faith by serving others.
Dorothy enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and baking. She loved playing games and cards with family and friends. At a very early age her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were taught many of Grandma Dorothy's favorite games along with her golden rule – you cheat, you're done.
Dorothy was generous with her time and volunteered as a religious education teacher, a Eucharistic minister, a hospice volunteer and an adult 4-H leader. She was involved in the Prayer Blanket Ministry and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gene Caven of Redwood Falls; children – Barb Tighe of Redwood Falls, Pat (Larry) Von Mosch of Cedar, Mike (Nancy) Caven of Ashland, Wis., Tim (Nancy) Caven of Pennock, Laura (John) Synstegaard of Waconia, 11 grandchildren and eight "Little People" her beloved great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings Betty (Tom) Sadler of Minneapolis, Jeanne Brindley of Edina, Ruth Faunce of Edina, and John (Pat) Domeier of Bird Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Frances Domeier, brothers Lester, Ted and David, sisters Ann and Bea and son-in-law Earle Tighe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Catholic Church in Morton or St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls are appreciated.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019