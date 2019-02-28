|
James B. Flinn, 94, of Redwood Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Carris Health Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls after a rich and fun filled life.
According to his wishes no public services will be held. Memorials are preferred in his memory to the Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars, 100 George Ramseth Dr., Redwood Falls, MN 56283.
James B. Flinn was born in Redwood Falls April 28, 1924 to Brainerd and Annette Flinn. His childhood was full of hunting pheasants and ducks and spending summers at Island Lake fishing, activities which were lifelong passions. Jim attended elementary and high school in Redwood Falls while working and hunting whenever possible. After graduation from high school, Jim attended college and joined the Navy during World War II and continued his medical education. He graduated from the U of M medical school in 1947.
Jim married Mary Schottenbauer in December 1946. They returned to Redwood Falls after his graduation and lived there except during his internship and military service during the Korean conflict. Jim and Mary built their house on Lincoln Street in 1952. They were married for 72 years and had five children.
Jim practiced medicine until his retirement in 1991. He loved his profession and caring for people. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and backpacking and shared those activities with his family and friends. Jim loved woodworking and built beautiful furniture for family and friends. He also loved good stories – both reading and telling them and sharing them over a drink of scotch. And for all the stories he told, there were even more to be told about him.
Jim served on the park and library boards and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He was always curious, and learned to cook and use a computer during retirement. He was a gentleman, a scholar and a raconteur. Jim was our fearless leader in life, always teaching us and showering us with his love. He will be greatly missed, but we will remember him every time we catch a fish at Island Lake, shoot a pheasant or share his stories. In memory of him, share a story with your loved ones over a good drink.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary; and their children and spouses: Mike (Brenda) Flinn, Steve (Lenore) Flinn, Kathy (Peter) Polga, Laurie (Patrick) Flinn Connelly and Nancy Flinn; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren who were his greatest pride and joy; sisters: Nancy Newell and Rose (Don) Andersen and nieces and nephews.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019