John Kokesch, 91, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Fairfax Community Home in Fairfax.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fairfax with interment in St. George Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Military Honors are by the Fairfax Honor Guard. Memorials preferred to the and the .
John Bernard Kokesch was born August 23, 1927, by St. George, Nicollet County. He was the son of Adolph and Myra (Grosam) Kokesch. John was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. George Catholic Church.
He received his education at country school and Trinity High School in New Ulm.
On May 16, 1946, John enlisted in the United States Army at Fort Snelling in the 82nd Airborne. He received the World War II Victory Medal, Parachutists Badge and the 30 Cal. M-1 Rifle Badge. John was honorably discharged November 3, 1947.
On November 23, 1948, John was united in marriage to Delores Bieraugel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. After their marriage, the couple farmed near New Ulm, Fairfax and Franklin. John and Delores were blessed with eight children. They shared 70 years of marriage.
John was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin. He was also a member of the Fairfax American Legion Post #205.
John enjoyed hunting and trapping, raising cucumbers, reading westerns, playing cards, playing softball and traveling. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
John is survived by his wife, Delores Kokesch of Franklin; children, Allen Kokesch and his wife, Jackie of Morton, Cindy Kokesch of Franklin, Claudia Kokesch of Franklin, Rebecca Henderson and her husband, Steve of Fairfax and Kevin Kokesch and his wife, Deb of Franklin; 20 grandchildren and their spouses; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sons-in-law, Loren Evenson of Gibbon, Stanley Kotek of Kilkenny; siblings, Dave (Delores) Kokesch of Gibbon and Barbara Windschitl of Sleepy Eye; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Myra Kokesch; daughter, Mary in infancy; daughters, Peggy Evenson and Christine Kotek; brothers, Willard, Vernus and George Kokesch; sister, Mary Lou Huiras.
Arrangements by Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax.
