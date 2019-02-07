|
John "Risky" Riederer, 88, of Sleepy Eye passed away January 30, 2019, at Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne with his family by his side.
Funeral Mass was held Monday, February 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye.
The clergy was Msgr. Eugene Lozinski.
Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Sleepy Eye at a later date.
Military Honors by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.
Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
John was born January 13, 1931 in Sleepy Eye to Joseph and Victoria (Leanhard) Riederer. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from February, 1952 until November, 1953.
On February 20, 1954 he married JoAnn Steffl in Clements. John worked at Brown County COOP for 43 years. He was a member of the Sleepy Eye Fire Department for 27 years.
He was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. John spent many hours visiting friends at Zarn Garage after his retirement. The couple celebrated just 21 days short of 65 years of marriage together and were blessed with nine children.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn of Sleepy Eye; children, Rodney of Bunker Hill, Ill., Dan (Linda) of Dassel, Patrick (Jane) of Sleepy Eye, Mary (Dennis) Hoffrogge of Sleepy Eye, Mahree (Don Reed) Fiance' of Peoria, Ariz., Diane (Glen) Schroepfer of Wabasso, Jim (Dawn) of Sleepy Eye, Doug (Julie) of New Ulm, Scott (Leslie) of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Fahey and Bernie Johnson, and brother-in-law, Jim Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Edward and Charles, sister Rosemary and sister-in-laws Margie Riederer and Lucy Riederer, and brother-in-law "Bess" Fahey.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019