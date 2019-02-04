|
Lawrence Kerby, 89, of Redwood Falls died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Sunwood Good Samaritan Care Center in Redwood Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Seaforth. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019