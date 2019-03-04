Home

Appleyard's Home For Funerals
19 W Messenger St
Rice Lake, WI 54868
(715) 234-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Dobie, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Dobie, WI
View Map
Rainer John "RJ" Bidinger Obituary
Rainer John "RJ" Bidinger, 96, of Rice Lake, Wis. passed into eternal life Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at Dobie, Wis., Fr. Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spooner, Wis. where Military Rites will be accorded by the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard's Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a in RJ's name.
He was born July 1, 1922 in Waite Park to Clarence and Frances (Meyer) Bidinger. RJ graduated from high school in Morton, enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942 and served during World War II serving in the South Pacific. He was on the ships USS Sherry and USS Griffin and was honorably discharged in 1948.
RJ then went to Horology School in Peoria, Ill. where he met his future wife, Dorothy Dodd Maynard and they were married June 1, 1951 in Illinois.
RJ owned his own carpentry business, and he and Doddie built their family and home (literally) in Hampshire, Ill. He was a lifetime member of the Hampshire American Legion #680, president of the park board and village trustee in Hampshire for many years and was a member of the Rice Lake VFW.
Rainer "RJ" Bidinger is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doddie Bidinger of Rice Lake; four children, John (Jeanette) Bidinger of Rice Lake, Frank Bidinger of California, Mary Bidinger-Quillen of Rice Lake and Carol (Brian) Golding of Illinois; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and several close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Frances Bidinger; son-in-law, Robert Earl Quillen; a daughter-in-law, Jane Gretchen Bidinger; siblings, Severin "Si", Elaine, Urban "Urbie," LaVine and Donald "Jody."
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019
