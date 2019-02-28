|
Richard Bruce "Dick" Brown, 79, of Redwood Falls passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Redwood Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28 at the Zion United Methodist Church in Danube. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment is in the Middle Creek Zion Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Middle Creek Zion Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dick Brown was born May 14, 1939 in Redwood Falls to Earl and Viola (Tramm) Brown. He graduated from Morton High School in 1957. After his schooling, Dick served in the National Guard.
On July 7, 1967, Dick was united in marriage to Bea in Milbank, S.D. Together the couple made their home on the farm in Middle Creek. Dick farmed, raising pigs and also owned and operated his own trucking business. He later drove school bus for Thielen Bus Lines in Redwood Falls. Dick enjoyed drives in the local countryside and going north to Duluth with Bea. He also took two road trips to the Washington, D.C. area. Dick was a longtime member of the Middle Creek United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his animals, particularly the horses, and was a 60-year member of the Redwood Valley Riders Saddle Club. He supported and cheered on his local sports teams. Dick had a gift for meeting new people and visiting with neighbors and friends. He loved spending time with his family especially the grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his children: Gwen Bohlke of Redwood Falls, Roxanne (Tim) Reski of Plymouth, Scott (Lori) Bohlke of Chicago, Ill. and Craig (Lisa) Brown of North Mankato; grandchildren: Brian (Trina) Reski, Greg (Cori) Reski, Danny (Holly) Bohlke, Anna (Dan) Slabek, Mary (Matt) Anderson, Broderick Brown, Bridget Brown, Bryn Brown and Brett Brown; great-grandchildren: Luke, Grace and Jacob Anderson and Abigail Bohlke; sister Janet Minkel of Belview; brother Bob (Barb) Brown of Beaver Falls and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bea and an infant sister Judy Brown.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019