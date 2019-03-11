|
Thomas J. Evers, 80, of Redwood Falls (formerly New Ulm) died peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Redwood Falls Area Hospital.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
Pastor Jonathan Kruschel will officiate with Pastor Timothy Bovee co-officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-North Chapel in New Ulm. The visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Thomas Joseph Evers was born September 2, 1938 in Sleepy Eye to Joseph and Genevieve (Klien) Evers. He attended grade school at St. Paul's Lutheran School in New Ulm. Tom served his country with the U.S. National Guard from 1960-65.
On September 2, 1961, Tom was united in marriage to Patsy Middleton at the Faith Lutheran Church in New Ulm. This union blessed the couple with four children whom together they raised in New Ulm where Tom worked his career in the construction industry. He worked for 25 years with Wallner Construction, nine years at DMLC and an additional 10 years with Hoffmann Construction.
Besides his work, Tom had a variety of hobbies he enjoyed to do in life. He took great pride in his yard, always keeping a meticulously kept garden and perfect landscaping. He also enjoyed taking in the outdoors watching birds, hunting deer and fishing.
To relax, Tom loved sitting down to watch TV, some of his favorite shows being old westerns, Two and a Half Men, and Monk.
As a social man, Tom was always good for a tall tale or two to be told to anyone who wanted to listen. Some special memories of Tom from the family being how much he enjoyed getting to sit outside on his scooter and putz with his flowers and talk to anyone who would pass by. He was also known by his grandkids as one who would sneak a treat or two to the kids and tell them not to tell. He was also one to sneak treats to the dogs at the dinner table, but play ignorant when asked if it was him.
What Tom truly enjoyed most in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Tom was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm and a present member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patsy Evers of Redwood Falls; his daughters, Heidi (Jeremy) Wieland of Burnsville, Katie (Leisa) Evers of Redwood Falls; his sons, Paul Evers, Sr. of New Ulm, Scott Evers of Redwood Falls; grandchildren, Paul "P.J.-Bugs" (Caitlin Berg) Evers of Olivia, Hailey "Angel" Wieland of Burnsville, Padgett "Monkeyshiner" Wieland of Burnsville; great-grandchildren, Willow "Sparrow" Berg, MaKenna "Tulips" Evers, Payten "Buttons" Evers; sisters, Sharon Clyne of New Ulm, Linda Hanson of New Ulm and brother, Douglas (Denise) Evers of New Ulm; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Marleen Ring, Brenda Evers, Margie Mander-feld, Shirley Menk, Gloria Gehrt, Judy Evers and his brothers, Jim, Gerald, Jerry and Charles Evers.
Blessed be his memory.
