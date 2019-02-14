|
William John Roper, who was born June 5, 1928 in Renville County, passed away February 1, 2019 in Lomita, Calif.
Services will be held February 15, 2019 in Lomita.
William attended Beaver Falls School and worked on the family farm before joining the Army Air Corp in 1946. He graduated from University of Southern California with a bachelors of science degree in electrical engineering before starting a long career in aerospace.
He is survived by his wife Jean Roper, son Rick Roper, daughter Deborah Casanova, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019