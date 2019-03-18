|
|
|
William "Bill" Salfer, 57, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Redwood Area Hospital. Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with inurnment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 until 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2019
