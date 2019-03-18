Home

William "Bill" Salfer

William "Bill" Salfer Obituary
William "Bill" Salfer, 57, of Redwood Falls died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Redwood Area Hospital. Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with inurnment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 until 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
