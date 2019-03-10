Obituary Guest Book View Sign





FARVILLE - Allen King Cobb, 62, of Farmville passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He spent his final hours surrounded by the love of his family.



Allen was a lifelong resident of Greene County and a member of Friendship FWB Church. He spent his early career in law enforcement. He worked in various law enforcement positions including an officer for the Farmville Police Department; and a deputy, school resource officer and detective for the Greene County Sheriff's office. For the last half of his career, he served as Magistrate for Greene County.



Allen was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the fellowship and comradery of many friends on the golf course. His other hobbies included fishing and playing music. Allen had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor and an ability to make those around him smile.



Allen was preceded in death by his father, Ivey Zadock (Bud) Cobb.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Tyson Cobb; daughter Allison Cobb Taylor and husband, Michael of Farmville; son, Patrick Cobb and wife, Amy of Walstonburg; mother, Lula Belle Cobb of Farmville; sisters, Peggy Rouse and husband, Phil of Snow Hill and Denise Urban and husband, Hank of Walstonburg; brother, Warren Cobb and wife, Terri of Surf City; grandchildren, Tyson Cobb, Tucker Cobb, Ivey Atkinson, and Kensey Taylor. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Harry Grubbs on Monday, March 11 at 11:00 AM at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Walstonburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Farmville Funeral Home, Sunday evening, March 10 from 6 PM until 8 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2585 Friendship Church Road, Farmville, NC 27828.



Online condolences may be made at

Allen King CobbFARVILLE - Allen King Cobb, 62, of Farmville passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He spent his final hours surrounded by the love of his family.Allen was a lifelong resident of Greene County and a member of Friendship FWB Church. He spent his early career in law enforcement. He worked in various law enforcement positions including an officer for the Farmville Police Department; and a deputy, school resource officer and detective for the Greene County Sheriff's office. For the last half of his career, he served as Magistrate for Greene County.Allen was an avid golfer. He enjoyed the fellowship and comradery of many friends on the golf course. His other hobbies included fishing and playing music. Allen had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor and an ability to make those around him smile.Allen was preceded in death by his father, Ivey Zadock (Bud) Cobb.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Tyson Cobb; daughter Allison Cobb Taylor and husband, Michael of Farmville; son, Patrick Cobb and wife, Amy of Walstonburg; mother, Lula Belle Cobb of Farmville; sisters, Peggy Rouse and husband, Phil of Snow Hill and Denise Urban and husband, Hank of Walstonburg; brother, Warren Cobb and wife, Terri of Surf City; grandchildren, Tyson Cobb, Tucker Cobb, Ivey Atkinson, and Kensey Taylor. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Harry Grubbs on Monday, March 11 at 11:00 AM at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Walstonburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Farmville Funeral Home, Sunday evening, March 10 from 6 PM until 8 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2585 Friendship Church Road, Farmville, NC 27828.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Farmville Funeral Home

4226 East Church Street

Farmville , NC 27828

(252) 753-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close