Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes. View Sign

Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes



GREENVILLE - Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes, 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery, Whiteville, NC.



Mrs. Rhodes, a native of Columbus Co., NC, had been a resident of the Greenville community for the past 70 years. She was married to Lloyd W. Rhodes, who for many years was employed with Blue Cross/Blue Shield as an insurance representative. They were members of the



She is survived by her sons, Chris Rhodes and wife, Holly, and Don Rhodes, all of Greenville; brothers, Kenneth Russ and wife, Jean, of Ayden and Sheriod Russ of Raleigh; grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and Melissa R. Pless; and great-grandchildren, Kalie Pless, Connor Pless and Jack Rhodes.



Memorial contributions may be made to Women of the Moose, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Alma Elizabeth Russ RhodesGREENVILLE - Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes, 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019.A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery, Whiteville, NC.Mrs. Rhodes, a native of Columbus Co., NC, had been a resident of the Greenville community for the past 70 years. She was married to Lloyd W. Rhodes, who for many years was employed with Blue Cross/Blue Shield as an insurance representative. They were members of the Moose Club and participated in many dances held there. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was a member of the Open Heart Church of God.She is survived by her sons, Chris Rhodes and wife, Holly, and Don Rhodes, all of Greenville; brothers, Kenneth Russ and wife, Jean, of Ayden and Sheriod Russ of Raleigh; grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and Melissa R. Pless; and great-grandchildren, Kalie Pless, Connor Pless and Jack Rhodes.Memorial contributions may be made to Women of the Moose, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Moose Club Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close