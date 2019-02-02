Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes
GREENVILLE - Alma Elizabeth Russ Rhodes, 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery, Whiteville, NC.
Mrs. Rhodes, a native of Columbus Co., NC, had been a resident of the Greenville community for the past 70 years. She was married to Lloyd W. Rhodes, who for many years was employed with Blue Cross/Blue Shield as an insurance representative. They were members of the Moose Club and participated in many dances held there. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was a member of the Open Heart Church of God.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Rhodes and wife, Holly, and Don Rhodes, all of Greenville; brothers, Kenneth Russ and wife, Jean, of Ayden and Sheriod Russ of Raleigh; grandchildren, Michael Rhodes and Melissa R. Pless; and great-grandchildren, Kalie Pless, Connor Pless and Jack Rhodes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Women of the Moose, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 2, 2019