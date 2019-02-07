Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Eugene Harris. View Sign

GREENVILLE - Mr. Alton Eugene Harris, 91, received his Home Going Day on Wednesday, February 5, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mr. Harris was a native of Pitt County before moving to New Bern in 1968. There, he resided for 43 years before returning to Greenville in 2012. While living in New Bern, Alton owned and operated Harris Auto Salvage. He was also a member of the Emmanuel Fellowship in New Bern and attended St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church after returning to Greenville. Alton was a musician and songwriter. He was gifted in playing multiple instruments. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Preceding him in death is his grandson, Tom Williams.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Evelyn Butts Harris; daughters, Glenda Harris Joyner and Barbara Williams and husband, Lindsay, all of Greenville; son, Pastor Danny Harris and wife, Diane, of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Matthew Joyner, Danielle Dixon, Leslie Tignor, Jeff Williams, and Joy Williams; 5 great grandchildren; special nephew, J.F Bud Harris and wife, Norma; along with several other nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Vidant Heart Center and The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice and their staff.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



