Ann Bowen



AYDEN - Ann Bowen 71 passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center on June 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by one son, Brad Bowen, one sister, Luvonne Jackson and four brother, Roy Thomas Davis, Buddy Davis, Ed Davis, and Richard Davis. And is survived by one daughter, Kim Barnes of Fountain, NC, two grandsons, Brandon Stocks and Tre Boyd, both of Greenville, NC, and a brother Jimmy Davis and wife Judi of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by five great grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, 4:00 pm at the Community Baptist Church, 4094 N E College Street, Ayden, NC. Visitation will follow at the church.



Memorials can be made to Community Baptist Church.



Memorials can be made to Community Baptist Church.


