Ann Edwards Evans



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Bonnie Ann Edwards Evans, 77, died on Monday, June 17, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in the McGowan Family Cemetery.



Mrs. Evans, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Bonnie and Mary Lee Fornes Edwards. She lived most of her life in the Hollywood Crossroads community. She was employed at D.H. Conley in the cafeteria for 20 years.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was proceeded in death by her husband, Lyman Shelton Evans; and great granddaughter, Austin Dixon.



She is survived by her: daughter, Sharon Evans Dixon and husband, Buddy, of Greenville; son, Bryan Shelton Evans and wife, Tammy, of Black Jack; grandchildren, Shanon Dixon Brown and husband, Jamie, of Black Jack; James Lyman (J.L.) Dixon and wife, Danielle, of Greenville; and Adam, Luke, and Leah Evans, of Black Jack;great-grandchildren, Katie and Dawson Brown, and Rylee, Ryan, and Greyson Dixon; sister, Linda Edwards Stancill, of Ayden; and sister-in-law, Glenda Lou Loftin of Greenville.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6-8 PM and at other times, at the home of Sharon and Buddy Dixon.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

