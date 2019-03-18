Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Saulter Stinson. View Sign





WINTERVILLE - Ann Saulter Stinson, age 85, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11:00 A.M.



Mrs. Stinson was a lifetime resident of Pitt County, primarily Winterville, NC. She worked at Prepshirt Factory for 30 years, and 10 years at ECU where she retired.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Lamar Robinson; second husband "Papa Jack" Stinson; sons, Billy and Ricky Robinson; and granddaughter, Crystal Robinson.



She is survived by her daughters, Dottie Bryan and husband, Buck, of Greenville, Cathy Glisson and husband, B.B., of Washington, and Deana Collins, of the home; son, Michael Robinson and wife, Julia, of Greenville; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Shirley Buck of Winterville, and Lou Faircloth of Greenville; and brother, C.B. Saulter of Claytoot.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Community Home Care and Hospice. Online condolences may be made at

4226 East Church Street

Farmville , NC 27828

