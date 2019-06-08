Barbara Jean Conway Kester
GREENVILLE - Barbara Jean Conway Kester, 81, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday at 3pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Kester, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of ECU, and lived the majority of her life in Atlanta. In 1990 she moved back to Greenville and worked at Sears.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen Conway, Sr. and Ethel Hodges Conway; brothers, John Allen Conway, Jr. and Thomas Conway; and sisters, Dorothy White and Vivian Brantley.
She is survived by her sister, Ethelyn C. Peyton and husband, Lee, of Greenville; brothers, Wallace Conway, of Yorktown, VA and Bobby Conway and wife, Linda, of Ocala, FL; special niece and caregiver, Jackie Langley and husband, Ken, of Winterville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 8, 2019