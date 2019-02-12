Benjamin Franklin Strickland
BOONE - Dr. Benjamin Franklin Strickland, age 90, of Boone, passed away Friday evening, February 8, 2019 at his home. Born September 15, 1928 in Bell Arthur, NC, he was a son of the late William Amos and Cassie Lee Harris Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Snyder Strickland, five children, Angie Phillips, Ben L. Strickland and wife Wynne, Cherri Crabtree, Daphne Byrd and Elena Hackney, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and one brother, Glenn Strickland.
Funeral services for Dr. Strickland will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019 at
2 o'clock at First Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Roy Dobyns. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o'clock at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.
