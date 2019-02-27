Bobby Dale Daniels
GREENVILLE - Bobby Dale Daniels, son of the late Harry Whitfield Daniels and Pennie Tucker Daniels, went to his heavenly home on February 26, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11am in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Mausoleum.
Mr. Daniels, a native of Pitt County, was a lifelong resident of Greenville and graduated from Grimesland High School. He worked for E. F. Craven and Briggs Equipment, retiring in 2006. He loved spending time at his place on Blounts Creek Bay and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pennie Michelle Louis; and his siblings, Doris, Ernestine, Grace, Peggy and Earl.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda Mills Daniels; daughter, Tonya DeChick (Rob); sister, Jean Minton (Billy); grandchildren, Matthew, Jake and AnnaBella; stepdaughters, Tracy Morrisey (Dexter) and Erin Harris (Jimmy); step grandchildren, Jaden, Peyton and Tori; beloved pets, Sam and Bella; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends that he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkers Chapel FWB Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 27, 2019