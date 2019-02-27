Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Dale Daniels. View Sign

Bobby Dale Daniels



GREENVILLE - Bobby Dale Daniels, son of the late Harry Whitfield Daniels and Pennie Tucker Daniels, went to his heavenly home on February 26, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11am in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Mausoleum.



Mr. Daniels, a native of Pitt County, was a lifelong resident of Greenville and graduated from Grimesland High School. He worked for E. F. Craven and Briggs Equipment, retiring in 2006. He loved spending time at his place on Blounts Creek Bay and traveling.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pennie Michelle Louis; and his siblings, Doris, Ernestine, Grace, Peggy and Earl.



Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda Mills Daniels; daughter, Tonya DeChick (Rob); sister, Jean Minton (Billy); grandchildren, Matthew, Jake and AnnaBella; stepdaughters, Tracy Morrisey (Dexter) and Erin Harris (Jimmy); step grandchildren, Jaden, Peyton and Tori; beloved pets, Sam and Bella; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends that he loved dearly.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkers Chapel FWB Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd, Greenville NC 27834.



As published in The Daily Reflector

605 Country Club Drive

Greenville , NC 27834

