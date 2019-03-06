Obituary Guest Book View Sign





HOOKERTON - Mr. Carl Richard Blizzard, 61, died Monday morning March 4, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. A native of Greene County, he was born May 23, 1957, the son of Jimmy Benton Blizzard and the late, Doris Edwards Blizzard. Following graduation from Greene Central High School he took his love of engines into a career as a farm equipment mechanic where he was well known and respected for his workmanship. Mr. Blizzard was a member of Mt Calvary FWB Church where he actively attended.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Betty Lou Miller Blizzard of the home; his beloved daughters, Amy B. Weeks and husband Jeff of Snow Hill, and Kimberly B. Reece and husband, Justin of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Mason Reece, Gunner Reece, Walker Reece, Lincoln Reece, Hunter Weeks and Hailey Weeks; father, Jimmy Benton Blizzard of Snow Hill; sister, Linda Blizzard of Snow Hill; brothers, Steve Blizzard and wife Susan, and Tommy Blizzard, all of Snow Hill; 5 nephews and 6 nieces.



A service to remember and celebrate his life will be held at 1 PM Thursday, March 7th, at Mt Calvary FWB Church in Hookerton with Pastor Frank Rice officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Blizzard residence following the interment service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mt Calvary Christian Academy, PO Box 250, Hookerton, NC 28538. Online condolences at

117 Northwest 3rd Street

Snow Hill , NC 28580

