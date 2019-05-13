Caroline Mills Hudnell
GREENVILLE - Caroline Mills Hudnell, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Rd, Winterville, on Tuesday at 3pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visits are welcome at other times at the home of her son, John Hudnell and wife Wendy, 2066 Ivy Road, Greenville.
Caroline, formally of Fairmont, NC, was born in Glasgow, Scotland to the late John Mills and Mary Coleman and earned an Associate Degree from Wingate University. She worked at East Carolina University in the cashier's office and the print shop. She later was employed in the admissions office at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. She loved reading and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, David Hudnell and wife Stephanie of Manakin-Sabot, VA and John Hudnell and wife Dr. Wendy Gray-Hudnell of Greenville; two grandchildren, Kayla Hudnell and Micah Gray-Hudnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
