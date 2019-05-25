Caroline Thomas Beddard (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Thomas Beddard.
Service Information
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC
28580
(252)-747-3675
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
the Beddard residence
615 Beddard Farm Road
Snow Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Caroline Thomas Beddard

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Caroline Thomas Beddard of the Maury Community, age 93, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Caroline was a native of Greene County and grew up in the Lizzie Community. She was born on November 22, 1925, the eighth child of Roy Hooker Thomas and Martha Belle Smith Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L.O. Beddard; sisters, Mamie T. Marsh, Louise T. Jenkins, Margaret T. Suggs and Mary T. Turnage; brothers, Hooker, Bill, Lewis and Nathan; and a grandson, Chadwick Lee Beddard.

Surviving are her sons, Jeff and wife Ann of Wilmington and Tom and wife Diane of Maury; grandsons, Thomas Kevin Beddard and wife Dawn of Maury, Jeff Beddard, Jr and wife Stefane' of Wilmington, John Lang Beddard and wife Lindsey of Longmont, Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Sugg Beddard and Thomas Kody Beddard both of LaGrange, Tristan Kurtiss Beddard of Statesville, Colin Michael Beddard of Wilmington and Parker Hudson Beddard of Longmont, Colorado; and a sister, Jean T. Jones of Lizzie.

Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Saturday, May 25th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Don Ribeiro officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday immediately following the service at the grave and other times at the Beddard residence, 615 Beddard Farm Road, Snow Hill. Online condolences at ww.taylor-tyson.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 25, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.