Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Thomas Beddard. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Visitation Following Services the Beddard residence 615 Beddard Farm Road Snow Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Thomas Beddard



SNOW HILL - Mrs. Caroline Thomas Beddard of the Maury Community, age 93, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Caroline was a native of Greene County and grew up in the Lizzie Community. She was born on November 22, 1925, the eighth child of Roy Hooker Thomas and Martha Belle



She was preceded in death by her husband, L.O. Beddard; sisters, Mamie T. Marsh, Louise T. Jenkins, Margaret T. Suggs and Mary T. Turnage; brothers, Hooker, Bill, Lewis and Nathan; and a grandson, Chadwick Lee Beddard.



Surviving are her sons, Jeff and wife Ann of Wilmington and Tom and wife Diane of Maury; grandsons, Thomas Kevin Beddard and wife Dawn of Maury, Jeff Beddard, Jr and wife Stefane' of Wilmington, John Lang Beddard and wife Lindsey of Longmont, Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Sugg Beddard and Thomas Kody Beddard both of LaGrange, Tristan Kurtiss Beddard of Statesville, Colin Michael Beddard of Wilmington and Parker Hudson Beddard of Longmont, Colorado; and a sister, Jean T. Jones of Lizzie.



Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Saturday, May 25th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Don Ribeiro officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday immediately following the service at the grave and other times at the Beddard residence, 615 Beddard Farm Road, Snow Hill. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Caroline Thomas BeddardSNOW HILL - Mrs. Caroline Thomas Beddard of the Maury Community, age 93, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Caroline was a native of Greene County and grew up in the Lizzie Community. She was born on November 22, 1925, the eighth child of Roy Hooker Thomas and Martha Belle Smith Thomas.She was preceded in death by her husband, L.O. Beddard; sisters, Mamie T. Marsh, Louise T. Jenkins, Margaret T. Suggs and Mary T. Turnage; brothers, Hooker, Bill, Lewis and Nathan; and a grandson, Chadwick Lee Beddard.Surviving are her sons, Jeff and wife Ann of Wilmington and Tom and wife Diane of Maury; grandsons, Thomas Kevin Beddard and wife Dawn of Maury, Jeff Beddard, Jr and wife Stefane' of Wilmington, John Lang Beddard and wife Lindsey of Longmont, Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Sugg Beddard and Thomas Kody Beddard both of LaGrange, Tristan Kurtiss Beddard of Statesville, Colin Michael Beddard of Wilmington and Parker Hudson Beddard of Longmont, Colorado; and a sister, Jean T. Jones of Lizzie.Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Saturday, May 25th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Don Ribeiro officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday immediately following the service at the grave and other times at the Beddard residence, 615 Beddard Farm Road, Snow Hill. Online condolences at ww.taylor-tyson.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close