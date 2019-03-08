Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Fulghum. View Sign

Carolyn Ann Fulghum



GREENVILLE - Carolyn Ann Fulghum, 82, of Greenville passed away Wednesday. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Ray Wells will officiate.



The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the service and other times at 7659 Fulghum Road.



Carolyn Fulghum began her career at ECU as a student, graduating to become a teacher and coach. She returned to ECU in 1962 as a Dorm Mother in Cotton Hall. She was then tapped as the Assistant Dean of Women and was promoted to Dean of Women in 1969. She eventually became the Director of Residence Life which included the responsibility of programs and counseling services for 15 residence halls on campus. In the 1980's she became the Vice-Chancellor for Residence Life. Carolyn was active in many professional organizations including ACUHO-I, SEAHO, and Delta Kappa Gamma to name a few. She was a mentor to many students and an avid supporter of women's athletics, serving on the Title IX Implementation Committee for the University. In 1991 she served as the President of the North Carolina Lung Association. She retired in 1992 from the position of Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of University Housing In retirement she served as a Tar Heel Legislator, a member of the North Carolina Senior Games Board of Directors, and was on the East Carolina University HHP Advancement Council. She was active in Senior Games as a softball and basketball player. She also served on the Senior Games Local Steering Committee. She loved life, her family, travel, music, golf and her dogs. The Fulghum family thanks Shaleek, Shi, and Qua Bright, Becky Hopkins, Alice Forbes and Delphia Hollis for the love and care of Carolyn.



Carolyn is survived by her brothers, Keith Fulghum and wife, Rose of Bailey and Willie Fulghum and wife, Dee of Rock Ridge and her close friend, Rita Ann Roy of Greenville.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, L.D. and Bill Fulghum.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Carolyn's memory to the Greenville/Pitt County Senior Games, 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, North Carolina 27858 or ECU Pirate Club, East Carolina University, Ward Sports Medicine Building, Suite 304, Greenville, North Carolina 27858.



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at



4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway

Wilson , NC 27896

