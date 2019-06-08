Carolyn Robinson Benford
GRIMESLAND - Carolyn Robinson Benford, 82, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with a burial following in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Debra Williams of Greenville, Sharon Peterson of Grimesland, and Susan Griffin and husband, Brian, of Grimesland; grandchildren, John Mitchell and wife Dena, Stephanie Tenney and husband, Robert, Christopher Sutton, Blayne Sutton and wife, Danielle, Dillon Penley, Yony Villeda, Martina Villeda, Micaela Garcia, Katie Griffin, Zack Griffin, Halee Tibbs, and Adam Peterson.
