Carrie Elizabeth Joyner Clark



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Carrie Elizabeth Joyner Clark, 93, passed away on Monday February 4, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 3:30 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.



A native of Greene County, Mrs. Clark was born to the late Josiah Carson and Julia



As a child of a farming family during the depression era, Mrs. Clark will be remembered for her core family values and strong work ethic. She was a great wife and mother who really enjoyed attending to the needs of her family. She had a lifelong passion of following her children and grandchildren's sporting activities and she continued to attend baseball games at Elm Street Park, even in her later years. In addition she enjoyed playing bridge with her regular group for several decades. She was the gregarious sort and could strike up a conversation with anyone, and did. She will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, William Layton Clark Jr., in 1994 and brothers, Joseph Nelson Joyner and Donald "Dick" Crawford Joyner. She is survived by her: sons, William Layton Clark, III and Joel D. Clark and wife, Gail, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Caroline E. Clark of Wilmington, Joel D. Clark, Jr. (J.D.) of Greenville, Carson W. Clark of Bowling Green, KY and Gracen E. Clark of Wilmington; sister, Julia J. Harper of Snow Hill; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 pm before the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

