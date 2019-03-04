Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Challie Nathaniel Arnette Jr.. View Sign





GREENVILLE - Mr. Challie Nathaniel Arnette, Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.



The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the Revs. Jeff Manning and Frank Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



A native of Dillon, SC, Challie was a graduate of East Carolina University. He was engaged in the computer and technology business founding PC Age which he operated for more than 20 years. He later continued his entrepreneurial interests as a real estate investor. He had previously been a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church and had been attending Unity Church.



Challie will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and love of others, especially his family. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Challie will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved them.



Challie was preceded in death by his parents, Challie and Helen Johnson Arnette and a brother, Jon Richard Arnette. He is survived by: Wife of 37 years, Donna J. Arnette; Daughter, Candice A.Norris and husband, Kent, of Greenville; Son, Challie Nathaniel Arnette, III (Trey) and fiance;, Elizabeth Abbott, of Raleigh; Grandchildren, Reide, Raelyn and Cora Norris; Sister,Sherry Arnette Clark and husband, Earl, of Greenville; Niece, Crystal Clark Waldron and husband, Rob; Great nieces, Alaina and Anabelle Waldron.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Greenville Little League, P.O. Box 4263, Greenville, NC 27836 or Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

