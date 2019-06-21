Chandra V. Bradley
RALEIGH - Chandra V. Bradley, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., at Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C. Funeral services 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church, Farmville, N.C. Viewing Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A Burial will take place at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences made to www.weflanagan.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 21, 2019