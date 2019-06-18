Chester B. Houston
WASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Chester Belton Houston, age 85, a resident of Washington, NC died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Lenoir Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery and will be officiated by pastor Jim Reed.
Mr. Houston was born in Duplin County on May 21, 1934 to the late William Lee Houston and Florence Summerlin. He was a graduate of James Kenan High School class of 1952. Mr. Houston worked for Carolina Telephone Company & Sprint until his retirement in 1995. He also served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1959. Mr. Houston was devoted to his family. He enjoyed coaching sports, collecting coins and astrology. Mr. Houston was a Member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son Bryan Houston of Washington and two grandchildren, Carter Houston and Carson Houston.
He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Upton Houston, his brother, William Houston, and his sister, Ada Revelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or by visiting www.dementianc.org and clicking on Donate.
As published in The Daily Reflector
