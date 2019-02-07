Christopher Diaz-Cobo
GREENVILLE - Christopher Diaz-Cobo, died Friday, January 18, 2019. He is survived by parents: Mary Elizabeth Diaz-Cobo (mother) and Oscar Diaz-Cobo (father); four brothers: Michael, Jackson, Alexander, and Anthony Diaz-Cobo; and grandmother Lydia Diaz-Cobo (Abuela).
Christopher Diaz-Cobo, 34, was born at St. Michael's Hospital in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 1984. He passed away at St. Catherine's Catholic Hospice in Hialeah, FL, on the morning of January 18, 2019, due to organ failure. Chris grew up in Pitt County where he played on many Winterville All-Star Baseball teams. His funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on February 8th, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector
St Peter's Catholic Church
2700 E 4th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 7, 2019