Cody Lee Benton
GREENVILLE - Cody Lee Benton, 25, son of Mona & Kirby Benton, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday at 2pm at St. Paul PH Church. A reception will follow at S1 OffRoad, 2219 Kittrell Rd, Greenville, where he was employed.
In addition to his parents, Cody is survived by his Nana, Carol Benton; G-ma, Jacqueline Suggs, all of Greenville; aunts and uncles, Robby & Tiffany Koen of Snow Hill and Louden & Rita Suggs of Surf City; cousins, Brittany Koen of Raleigh, Jonathan and Oliver Suggs, both of Surf City; girlfriend, Keri Koonce of Pinetown; and cherished friend, Earline Butts of Greenville who "never gave up on me."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity RU Recovery, 3111 Golden Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 27, 2019