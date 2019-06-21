Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Mizell Coward. View Sign Service Information Parkers Chapel Free Will Chr 2241 Old Pactolus Rd Greenville, NC 27834 Send Flowers Obituary

Daisy Mizell Coward



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Daisy Gray Mizell Coward, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Parkers Chapel FWB Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Daisy was a very hard worker and will be remembered as self-dependent. She was raised in Pitt County and married Alton Ray Coward in 1947. She graduated with a nursing degree from Beaufort Community College and was a nurse for 30 years at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, working in the yard, cooking for family, and attending her church, Parkers Chapel FWB, where she was a faithful member since 1965. Mrs. Daisy loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton; parents, William and Mandy Mizell; brothers, James, Louis and L.H. Mizell; and sister, Lou Nelson.



She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Coward Strickland and husband, Kenneth, from Farmville, Vicky Coward Britt and husband, Gene, of Greenville; son, Jimmy Ray Coward and wife, Janice, of Chicod; grandchildren, Shannon Foster, Shawn Foster and wife, Nickie, Chris Braxton and wife, Shannon, Ashley Toler and husband, Josh, Justin Coward, and Josh Coward and wife, Callie; great-grandchildren, Alec Foster, Abby Foster, Logan Braxton, Braxton Toler and Ashton Coward; sister, Mary Roebuck and brother, Marvin Mizell.



The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution may be made to Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd., Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

