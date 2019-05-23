Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Duggan. View Sign Service Information Oakmont Baptist Church 1100 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858 Memorial service 4:00 PM Oakmont Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

David Duggan



GREENVILLE - David Duggan, age 83, passed away May 19,2019 at his home in Greenville under 3HC Hospice Care. He was born September 18, 1935 in Galena, IL, to Andrew and Louise Kolhman Duggan. He graduated high school in Galena, attended the University of Dubuque, and then joined the US Army, where he spent part of this time in Korea. He was discharged in 1962.



In 1973 he moved to NY and married Mary Barrigar. He started working for Kraft Foods, retiring after 20 years in 1994. David was a member of the East Pitcairn Wesleyan Church in NY State. In 1995 he received the Wesleyan Man of the Year award. After moving to NC, he joined the Oakmont Baptist Church, where he was a member of the chancel choir and also the JOY Singers.



He is survived by his wife Mary of Greenville; stepchildren Rebecca Austin (Kevin) of Greenville and Stephen Duggan (Carol) of Greenville; 8 grandchildren; Mark Vebber (Mary Kathryn) of Winterville, Kevin Vebber (Charly) of Farmville, Melissa Mitchell (James) of Renssealer Falls NY, Christopher Austin (Jennifer) of Hillsborough NC, Carrie Austin of Greenville, Alicia Adamiec of Greenville, Kristen Gates of Carthage NY, Tanner Duggan of Harrisville NY; and 10 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on June 2nd at 4:00 at the Oakmont Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Rogers officiating. A reception will be held following the service in the multi-purpose room. As published in The Daily Reflector

Published in The Daily Reflector on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close