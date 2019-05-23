David Duggan
GREENVILLE - David Duggan, age 83, passed away May 19,2019 at his home in Greenville under 3HC Hospice Care. He was born September 18, 1935 in Galena, IL, to Andrew and Louise Kolhman Duggan. He graduated high school in Galena, attended the University of Dubuque, and then joined the US Army, where he spent part of this time in Korea. He was discharged in 1962.
In 1973 he moved to NY and married Mary Barrigar. He started working for Kraft Foods, retiring after 20 years in 1994. David was a member of the East Pitcairn Wesleyan Church in NY State. In 1995 he received the Wesleyan Man of the Year award. After moving to NC, he joined the Oakmont Baptist Church, where he was a member of the chancel choir and also the JOY Singers.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Greenville; stepchildren Rebecca Austin (Kevin) of Greenville and Stephen Duggan (Carol) of Greenville; 8 grandchildren; Mark Vebber (Mary Kathryn) of Winterville, Kevin Vebber (Charly) of Farmville, Melissa Mitchell (James) of Renssealer Falls NY, Christopher Austin (Jennifer) of Hillsborough NC, Carrie Austin of Greenville, Alicia Adamiec of Greenville, Kristen Gates of Carthage NY, Tanner Duggan of Harrisville NY; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on June 2nd at 4:00 at the Oakmont Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Rogers officiating. A reception will be held following the service in the multi-purpose room. As published in The Daily Reflector
