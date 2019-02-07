David Lee Grimes

GREENVILLE - David Lee Grimes, 69 of 1415-F West Pointe Drive, passed away on February 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Oak Grove Christian Church. A viewing 1:00 - 2:00 pm and burial will be in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
