Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 Funeral 2:00 PM Juniper Chapel FWB Church 655 Piney Neck Road Vanceboro , NC

Delmer Atlee Bateman



GRIFTON - Mr. Delmer Atlee Bateman, 96 died Saturday, June 15, 2019.



The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM at Juniper Chapel FWB Church located at 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern, NC.



Mr. Bateman was born in Pamlico County NC and grew up in Goose Creek Island, better known as Hobucken, NC. He was the second son of nine children born to Peleg and Beatrice Bateman. As a young boy he worked farming and in his later years fished commercially and farmed. At the age of 18 he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. His duty station was at Lake Mattamuskeet, NC where his crew helped dig the outfall canals and build the road across the lake. Upon leaving CC Camp he joined the Merchant Marines as a deck hand. At the outbreak of WWII he transferred to the US Navy where he was assigned to Naval Air Station Norfolk. There his primary duty was the launch and recovery of amphibious aircraft. In December 1944 he received orders to a Naval mine sweeper US AM-117 Strive, a 220 foot steel hulled ship and sailed for the South Pacific Theater. Strive was the largest ship in the flotilla and as such was its leader. Upon arrival on station in May 1945 she assisted with mine sweeping operations for the invasion of Okinawa seeing quite a bit of action. In July and August Strive conducted sweep operations for the invasion of Japan. That sweep was the largest sweep ever conducted by the Navy. Mr. Bateman was very proud of his Military Service.



Upon the surrender of Japan Mr. Bateman returned home to farm and fish. He worked shortly for T. A. Loving company as a carpenter, and then took work with Naval Air Rework Facility in Havelock NC. Opportunity presented itself and he accepted work at E. I. DuPont retiring from there after 21 1/2 years. During all those years he held a second job with Ayden Building Supply Company as a painter and cabinet finisher. Throughout his life he maintained a strong work ethic. He loved his work and was known for his abilities.



Mr. Bateman loved his family, his country and his church and in turn was loved by all. He was once asked what message would he want to leave behind and he said "Put God first and not look back on yesterday. Make yourself better. Live your life so others will want to pattern themselves after you". He lived that mantra and we will surely miss him.



Delmer was preceded in death by his former wife of 30 years Iris Alice Bateman.



Delmer is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Beatrice Stocks of Ayden; sons, Delmer Bateman and wife Linda of Yorktown, VA, and William Bateman and wife Judy; daughters, Janice Easterling and husband, Gary, of Berea, KY; and Ruth Kinlaw and husband, Harry, of Winterville, NC; step-sons, Milton Wiggins of Vanceboro, NC; and late Arnie Wiggins, formerly of Kinson, NC; brother, Preston Bateman and wife Joan of St. Petersburg, Fl; grandchildren, Timothy Bateman, Matthew Bateman, Stephen Bateman, Terry Bateman, Amber Lewis Byrum, Brandon Lewis, Gregory Easterling, and Jeramy Easterling; step-Grandchildren, Melissa Stephens, Lori Wiggins, Christina Styron, Jeramie Wiggins, and Kevin Wiggins; and 27 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Juniper Chapel Laymen's League C/O Mr. Doc Davis, 8301 NC Hwy 55 West, Dover, NC 28526.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

