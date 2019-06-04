Dixie S. Jones
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dixie Schoen Jones, 85, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. Born September 28, 1933, in Diller, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Herman and Catherine Fanders Schoen. Dixie retired from ECU University where she worked in office management for over 25 years. A passion for art, Dixie enjoyed painting, making pottery, and reading. She was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church in Greenville.
Her surviving family includes her husband, Elwood Ervin Jones; a daughter, Jennifer Jones McLaughlin of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Ian Patrick Mclaughlin of New York, NY, Brendan Connor Mclaughlin of Elk Grove Village, IL, and Aidan Kyle Mclaughlin of Paris, France; sisters, Arlene Schoen McCarty of Whitwell, TN, and Shirrolyn Schoen Howland of Shawnee, KS; brothers, Gary Schoen and wife, Pat of Menton, AL, and Kenneth Schoen and wife, Mary of Washington, KS; and a sister-in-law Almarie Jones of Snow Hill.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 6, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Mark Woods officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the grave. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com As published in The Daily Reflector
