Donald "Donnie" H. Bowen
GREENVILLE - Donald "Donnie" H. Bowen, 71, passed on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Donnie, born and raised in Greene County, NC, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served his country from 1966 until 1970. For 22 years he was employed with Proctor & Gamble, working there from 1980 - 2002. Donnie was also a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, where he served as a deacon as well. A hard working man in all aspects of his life, at the time of his death, he was employed as office manager of Select Auto Sales.
Preceding him in death are his parents, O. Ray Bowen and Alice Bowen Hill; brother, James R. Bowen (Buddy); and one sister, Lindia B. Owens.
He is loved and survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadine Harper Bowen; daughter, Kristi Joyner and husband, Tim; and grandchildren, Logan and Makena Joyner, all of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858; Or Harvest Home Ministries, 180 Harvest Home Dr., Duffield, VA 24244.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 2, 2019