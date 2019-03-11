Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wentworth Francis. View Sign

Donald Wentworth Francis



GREENVILLE - Donald Wentworth Francis, 87, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, after years of battling colon cancer.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by the Reverends Lorenzo Stox and Gene Williams.



Mr. Francis, a native of East Conway, Maine, was born June 22, 1931 to the late Wallace E. Francis and Mildred Jean Hill Francis Heath in Portland, Maine. He attended Fryeburg Academy. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the U S Marines. He was stationed at Cherry Point, NC for 4 years. That is where he met his first wife, Mrs. Betty Lou Cannon, and became a lifelong resident of Pitt County. He also served in the N.C. National Guard for 3 years.



Mr. Francis retired from Jack's Cookies after 40 years of service, both in sales and sales management. He met many lifelong friends in this position and looked forward to an annual reunion of retired salesmen held in Wilson, NC. He was a courier for Greenville Marine and Sports Center, volunteer driver for the Veterans, and also worked at Dream Land Skating Rink "back in the day." Mr. Francis attended Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Pactolus Ruritan Club and the Charles Gray Morgan American Legion Post #39.



Mr. Francis will be fondly remembered for his great love for his family and friends and work ethic. He loved the States of Maine and New Hampshire where he visited his family every year. A loving dad, granddaddy, and brother, he will be greatly missed by the many that knew him.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Francis was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Betty Lou Francis, and wife of 21 years, Dorothy (Dot) Fornes Francis; step-father who raised him, Clayton J. Heath, of East Conway, NH; son, Craig D. Francis; sister, Beverly F. Walker of Maine; and step-brother, Clayton J. Heath.



He is survived by his: daughters, Sherry Vernelson (Wayne); Kim F. Wallace and fiance;, Robbie Geide; Peggy James of Greenville; Anne Brown (Wallace) of Jarratt, VA; son, Donnie C. Francis of Stokes; grandchildren, Brandon Vernelson (Stacey); Ashleigh May (Charlie) of Greenville; Joshua Wallace of Japan; Kelsey Wallace, Raegan Cox of Greenville and Brad Francis of Bayboro; great grandchildren, Lily and Lauren Vernelson, Whaley and Collins May; sisters, Delores Dow (Neal) of Standish, Maine and Judy McGinty (Bobby) of East Conway, NH; half-sisters, Linda Wall of Gardner, Maine and Cheryl Cote of Blue Hill, Maine; half-brother, Walley Francis of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews in New Hampshire, Maine, and North Carolina.



The family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. Picton and staff at Physicians East and Vidant Oncology Department.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times will be at the home of Sherry and Wayne Vernelson.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Hwy, Greenville, NC 27834 or Pactolus Ruritan Club, c/o Bruce Branch, 1754 Sunny Side Rd., Greenville, NC 27834.



