BETHEL - Doris "Dot" Hadley Bunting Taylor, 94 a resident of Cypress Glen Retirement Community, Greenville, NC, and a former resident of Bethel, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Bethel Cemetery with Reverend Karen Crutchfield officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.



Dot was born on May 25, 1925 to Sallie Hadley and Zebulon Vance Bunting in Bethel, NC. She spent her early childhood years there and attended school there. After graduating from Bethel High School, she continued her studies at Greensboro College where she received her degree in teaching.



On July 2, 1947 she married her childhood sweetheart, James Van Taylor, Jr. also of Bethel. They were married just short of 50 years until his death in 1997. Dot was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, James Van Taylor, III, M.D. and wife Pat Dennis Taylor, their son, her beloved grandson James Van Taylor, IV. Dot is also survived by her nephew, Vance Bunting Taylor (Sue), nieces: Sue McKinley, and Sallie Ann Atkinson (Ed), and several great nieces' nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church, of Bethel. PO Box 207 Bethel, NC 27812.



Walker-Ayers Chapel of Bethel is serving the Taylor Family.

