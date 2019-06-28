Dovie M. Hill
AYDEN - Dovie M. Hill, 94, formerly of Ayden, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday June 24, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1924 in Greene Co. NC to Roscoe and Alice Deavers Hill. Her brothers were Melvin, Woodrow and Tommy Hill and sisters were Elizabeth Hart, Dorothy Wooten and Lillian Hart, all of whom preceded her in death. On the day she passed, she was also reunited with her son Rick Eason, who tragically passed away in 1976, and her grandchildren, Aaron and Tammy.
Dovie married the love of her life, Mr. Edward E. Eason on January 17, 1943. Together they enjoyed their life raising their children. Edward and Dovie were longtime residents of Ayden and managed their own grocery business for more than 50 years. They were members of Free Will Baptist Church. They loved their community and sponsored local charities often. They proudly supported their sons while they attended and obtained a college education from ECU. Her greatest job and accomplishment was being a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a loving care giver, who committed herself to helping her husband thru his cancer illness for ten years all while volunteering at the Grifton Senior Center. Dovie will be long remembered for her love for gardening, kind heart and contagious smile.
She is survived by her daughter, C. Elaine Eason; two sons, Jack Eason and Ronnie Eason and wife, Wanda; five grandchildren, Judy, Debbie, Adam, Amanda and Brittany; great grandchildren, Melissa, Fallan, Lyndsie, Noah, Vivian, Caleb, Judah and Jersey. She also leaves behind five great great grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, Kayla, Alexa and Bella Grace as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Ayden Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 28, 2019