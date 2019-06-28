Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dovie M. Hill. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Send Flowers Obituary





AYDEN - Dovie M. Hill, 94, formerly of Ayden, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday June 24, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1924 in Greene Co. NC to Roscoe and Alice Deavers Hill. Her brothers were Melvin, Woodrow and Tommy Hill and sisters were Elizabeth Hart, Dorothy Wooten and Lillian Hart, all of whom preceded her in death. On the day she passed, she was also reunited with her son Rick Eason, who tragically passed away in 1976, and her grandchildren, Aaron and Tammy.



Dovie married the love of her life, Mr. Edward E. Eason on January 17, 1943. Together they enjoyed their life raising their children. Edward and Dovie were longtime residents of Ayden and managed their own grocery business for more than 50 years. They were members of Free Will Baptist Church. They loved their community and sponsored local charities often. They proudly supported their sons while they attended and obtained a college education from ECU. Her greatest job and accomplishment was being a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a loving care giver, who committed herself to helping her husband thru his cancer illness for ten years all while volunteering at the Grifton Senior Center. Dovie will be long remembered for her love for gardening, kind heart and contagious smile.



She is survived by her daughter, C. Elaine Eason; two sons, Jack Eason and Ronnie Eason and wife, Wanda; five grandchildren, Judy, Debbie, Adam, Amanda and Brittany; great grandchildren, Melissa, Fallan, Lyndsie, Noah, Vivian, Caleb, Judah and Jersey. She also leaves behind five great great grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, Kayla, Alexa and Bella Grace as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Ayden Cemetery.



You may send online condolences to

Dovie M. HillAYDEN - Dovie M. Hill, 94, formerly of Ayden, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday June 24, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1924 in Greene Co. NC to Roscoe and Alice Deavers Hill. Her brothers were Melvin, Woodrow and Tommy Hill and sisters were Elizabeth Hart, Dorothy Wooten and Lillian Hart, all of whom preceded her in death. On the day she passed, she was also reunited with her son Rick Eason, who tragically passed away in 1976, and her grandchildren, Aaron and Tammy.Dovie married the love of her life, Mr. Edward E. Eason on January 17, 1943. Together they enjoyed their life raising their children. Edward and Dovie were longtime residents of Ayden and managed their own grocery business for more than 50 years. They were members of Free Will Baptist Church. They loved their community and sponsored local charities often. They proudly supported their sons while they attended and obtained a college education from ECU. Her greatest job and accomplishment was being a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a loving care giver, who committed herself to helping her husband thru his cancer illness for ten years all while volunteering at the Grifton Senior Center. Dovie will be long remembered for her love for gardening, kind heart and contagious smile.She is survived by her daughter, C. Elaine Eason; two sons, Jack Eason and Ronnie Eason and wife, Wanda; five grandchildren, Judy, Debbie, Adam, Amanda and Brittany; great grandchildren, Melissa, Fallan, Lyndsie, Noah, Vivian, Caleb, Judah and Jersey. She also leaves behind five great great grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, Kayla, Alexa and Bella Grace as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Ayden Cemetery.You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com . Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close