Edna Carter



NEW BERN - Mrs. Edna Frances King Carter, age 88, died Sunday February 3, 2019 at Homeplace of New Bern, New Bern, NC.



The family will receive friends 5:30-6:45 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. A service will follow at 7:00 PM in the church sanctuary officiated by Rev. Brent Patrick and Rev. Joe Ange. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens in Raleigh, officiated by Rev. Joshua Horne and Rev. Stephen Kimbrell.



Mrs. Carter was born March 30, 1930, daughter of the late Alonzo King and Zelma King. Prior to relocating to the area, she had been a member and actively involved at Shady Grove FWB Church in Durham for 30 years. Mrs. Carter have lived in Beaufort County for the past 15 years and was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter enjoyed collecting antiques. She loved her family, having people in her home and was known to be a great hostess.



She is survived by her son-in-law: Roger "Henry" Horne of Washington; her grandchildren: Lauren Kimbrell and husband Stephen of Irvine, CA and Joshua Horne and wife Juliana of Greenville; and her great grandchildren: Lily Kate, Ainsley, Carter, Jocelyn, William and Lyla. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Ernest Sherwood Carter, Jr., and her daughter; Laurie Horne on January 14, 2016.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Free Will Baptist North American Ministries, ATTN: Kimbrell Account, 5233 Mt. View Road, Antioch, TN 37013.



As published in The Daily Reflector

www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Carter family.

900 JOHN SMALL AVE

Washington , NC 27889-3757

