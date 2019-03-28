Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Delores Ford. View Sign





BETHEL - Edna Dolores Ford, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Marc Swanner. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 until 1:45 PM at the church and at other times at the home of John & Pat Nelson in Robersonville.



Dolores, daughter of the late Willie O. and Edna Earle Jenkins Ford, was a native of Pitt County. She lived most of her life in Bethel and was a faithful member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Dolores was a graduate of East Carolina University, where she earned a BS and MA degrees in education. She taught school for many years in both, Pitt and Greene Counties.



In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbur and Ralph Ford, and sisters, Thelma F. Malloy, Margaret F. Simpson, Elsie F. Andrews, Marjorie F. Nelson, Frances Ford and Hazel Ford.



She is survived by nieces and nephews and a special friend, Belinda Grimes. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 7681 Main St, Bethel, NC 27812.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at

Edna Delores FordBETHEL - Edna Dolores Ford, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Marc Swanner. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 until 1:45 PM at the church and at other times at the home of John & Pat Nelson in Robersonville.Dolores, daughter of the late Willie O. and Edna Earle Jenkins Ford, was a native of Pitt County. She lived most of her life in Bethel and was a faithful member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Dolores was a graduate of East Carolina University, where she earned a BS and MA degrees in education. She taught school for many years in both, Pitt and Greene Counties.In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilbur and Ralph Ford, and sisters, Thelma F. Malloy, Margaret F. Simpson, Elsie F. Andrews, Marjorie F. Nelson, Frances Ford and Hazel Ford.She is survived by nieces and nephews and a special friend, Belinda Grimes. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 7681 Main St, Bethel, NC 27812.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close