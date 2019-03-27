Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Earle Braxton. View Sign

Edna Earle Braxton



BOTHELL, WA - Edna Earle Braxton, affectionately known as "Cook" to family and close friends, passed away March 24, 2019 in Bothell, WA at the age of 89.



A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Edna was born in Pitt County NC on April 19, 1930 to John and Ellen Pilgreen. Her early life was spent on the farm and she relocated as the military took the family to many locations throughout the USA. In 1974 she returned to Ayden, NC.



Edna enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, cooking and church. She had a special talent and passion for arranging flowers, as well as the gift of humor that made us all laugh. Word search puzzles brought her much pleasure and she loved restaurant outings. She truly enjoyed NASCAR and baseball.



In 2014 she moved to Bothell, WA to live with her son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Jenny. There she experienced a new part of the country and a life filled with love and kindness. This also presented opportunity to visit her daughter, Marlene in Oklahoma.



Edna was the loving mother to Kenny Braxton, Marlene Luis and Robert Braxton. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kenny Braxton, her parents John and Ellen Pilgreen, her brothers, Mark and Wilbur Pilgreen, her sister Pholia Dunn and son-in-law David Luis.



She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Luis in Stafford, VA, son, Robert Braxton in Bothell, WA and daughter-in-law, Vickie Braxton in Pittsboro, NC. She has 7 grandchildren: John Luis, Jessica Braxton, Melissa Braxton, Alicia Braxton, Aaron Braxton, and Katherine Wilkinson. She has two great grandson John Robert Luis, Jr. and Michael Kirbo.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

